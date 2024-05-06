Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that he would ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza is open for humanitarian aid, the White House said.
Biden also reiterated his "clear position on Rafah" in a call with Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
