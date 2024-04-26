Ukraine war: UNICEF highlights 40 per cent rise in children killed this year
UN News | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:03 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Regina De Dominicis
- UNICEF
- Ukraine
- Europe
- Russia
- Central Asia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
House Speaker Mike Johnson is working with the White House to push forward Ukraine aid efforts
Ukraine says Russian drone attack damaged energy infrastructure in south
U.S. journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, say local police
Thousands of Russian soldiers are fleeing the war in Ukraine but have nowhere to go
Support from 'indispensable' US vital for Ukraine's survival, Japan PM tells Congress