Suspect Apprehended with Substantial Quantity of Poppy in Katra

Police on Friday arrested a man with 21 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said. During a routine check, a police team intercepted a man, who was later identified as Suresh Kumar alias Bantu, in Katra and found on him 21 kilograms of poppy, they said.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

