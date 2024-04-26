Left Menu

Suspect Apprehended with Substantial Quantity of Poppy in Katra

Police arrested Suresh Kumar with 21 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district during a routine check. The matter is under investigation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:34 IST
Police on Friday arrested a man with 21 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said. During a routine check, a police team intercepted a man, who was later identified as Suresh Kumar alias Bantu, in Katra and found on him 21 kilograms of poppy, they said.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

