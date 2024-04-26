Suspect Apprehended with Substantial Quantity of Poppy in Katra
Police arrested Suresh Kumar with 21 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district during a routine check. The matter is under investigation.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Police on Friday arrested a man with 21 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said. During a routine check, a police team intercepted a man, who was later identified as Suresh Kumar alias Bantu, in Katra and found on him 21 kilograms of poppy, they said.
The matter is being investigated, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katra
- Reasi
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Suresh Kumar alias Bantu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi; arms and ammunition recovered
Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi; arms, explosives recovered
"Four of their generations were busy increasing number of poor": Anurag Thakur's dig at Rahul Gandhi's vow to eradicate poverty
Jharkhand HC raises concern over decreasing water table
Patanjali Foods shares surge 7% in intra-day trading following incorrect reports of GQG increasing stake