Auto rickshaw driver brutally murdered in Kozhikode, Kerala

Auto driver Sreekanth (47) was hacked to death in Kozhikode, Kerala. Sreekanth is an accused in a murder case. The incident occurred at 5:30 AM under Vellayil police station's jurisdiction. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to find the perpetrators.

Updated: 28-04-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 10:12 IST
An auto driver was allegedly hacked to death here on Sunday, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Sreekanth (47).

According to the police, the incident occurred under the Vellayil police station limit at around 5.30 am.

Sreekanth is an accused in a murder case, they said.

Launching an investigation into the incident, the police said that at present, no one is in custody, and CCTV visuals are being examined to identify the accused.

