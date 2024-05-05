Updated: KKR Triumphs over LSG in High-Scoring IPL Encounter
In the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR posted a total of 235/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine top-scored with 81, while Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh contributed valuable runs. Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, claiming three wickets.
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt c Rahul b Naveen-ul-Haq 32 Sunil Narine c sub b Ravi Bishnoi 81 Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Rahul b Yudhvir Singh 32 Andre Russell c sub b Naveen-ul-Haq 12 Rinku Singh c Stoinis b Naveen-ul-Haq 16 Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b Yash Thakur 23 Ramandeep Singh not out 25 Venkatesh Iyer not out 1 Extras: (W-13) 13 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1/61 2/140 3/167 4/171 5/200 6/224 Bowling: Marcus Stoinis 2-0-29-0, Mohsin Khan 2-0-28-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-49-3, Yash Thakur 4-0-46-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-33-1, Yudhvir Singh 2-0-24-1. More
