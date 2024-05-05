Updated: KKR Triumphs over LSG in High-Scoring IPL Encounter

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt c Rahul b Naveen-ul-Haq 32 Sunil Narine c sub b Ravi Bishnoi 81 Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Rahul b Yudhvir Singh 32 Andre Russell c sub b Naveen-ul-Haq 12 Rinku Singh c Stoinis b Naveen-ul-Haq 16 Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b Yash Thakur 23 Ramandeep Singh not out 25 Venkatesh Iyer not out 1 Extras: (W-13) 13 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1/61 2/140 3/167 4/171 5/200 6/224 Bowling: Marcus Stoinis 2-0-29-0, Mohsin Khan 2-0-28-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-49-3, Yash Thakur 4-0-46-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-33-1, Yudhvir Singh 2-0-24-1. More

