Former Kerala police officer who molested minor sentenced to six-year rigorous imprisonment

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:11 IST
A special court here on Monday sentenced a former police officer to six-year rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor girl in 2019.

Special Court Fast Track court judge R Rekha also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 upon former sub inspector of police, Koliyakode resident Sajeev Kumar (54). He was attached to the bomb squad of Kerala police.

The court also directed that the fine amount be given to the girl who was 16 at the time of the incident.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who was the president of a local residents' association, called the girl to his house in connection with some activities of the association. Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the accused molested the survivor at his house, from where she managed to escape.

The incident came to light when the girl opened up to her teacher the very next day. After the case was registered, Kerala police dismissed him from service. The prosecution produced 20 witnesses and 23 documents to support their case.

