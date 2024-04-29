Left Menu

Council adopts assistance measure to support Ivoirian Armed Forces

29-04-2024
Council adopts assistance measure to support Ivoirian Armed Forces
The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth €15 million under the European Peace Facility to support the Armed Forces of Côte d'Ivoire.

 

This support will strengthen the operational capabilities of the Ivoirian Armed Forces to secure areas close to land borders and to counter non-state armed groups, which are destabilising the country and the whole West Africa region.

Through the proposed assistance, the EU will provide equipment not designed to deliver lethal force in order to upgrade the Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance’s capabilities of the Air Forces of Côte d'Ivoire through the acquisition of communication and data transmission equipment and unmanned aerial systems. It will also strengthen the logistics and security of military units deployed in the northern areas of Côte d'Ivoire through the provision of multi-purpose vehicles and personal protective equipment.

The delivery of the equipment will be accompanied by relevant tactical and on-the-job training, as relevant, to ensure the full effectiveness of the support and draw the maximum benefit from it.

(With Inputs from APO)

