Left Menu

Case of negligence filed in Rajasthan mine collapse incident

Case of negligence filed in Rajasthan mine collapse incident

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:04 IST
Case of negligence filed in Rajasthan mine collapse incident
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against no one in particular in the Hindustan Copper Limited mine collapse incident that took place in the state's Neem Ka Thana Tuesday night, police here said.

One man died and 14 others were injured when the cable of the car used to carry people along the mine shaft broke.

Deceased HCL Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Copper Limited Upendra Kumar Pandey was part of the team that had come from Kolkata and gone down the mine for inspection when the lift's rope gave in, trapping everyone at a depth of 1,875 feet.

Khetri Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfikar Ali on Thursday said an FIR has been registered in the connection with the incident under sections 287 (negligent conduct in relation to machinery) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was filed at the complaint of a company official. Ali said that investigation will reveal the culprit and the extent of negligence in the case. Khetri Police Station Bhanwar Lal said the treatment of 14 personnel injured in the incident is going on at different hospitals. Eight of the wounded are in Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024