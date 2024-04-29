Left Menu

Victim Injured in Kalyan Shooting Incident

On Sunday, a friend picked up Gange, took him to a forested area in Murbad and later to a hillock and fired at him from a country-made pistol, he said.The gun did not discharge properly and only some pellets hit Gange, who has been hospitalised.

Victim Injured in Kalyan Shooting Incident
A man was shot at and injured in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

''Rahul Gange, a resident of Bapgaon locality, used to frequently assault his mother. His father, who is in jail for some offence, found out about this. On Sunday, a friend picked up Gange, took him to a forested area in Murbad and later to a hillock and fired at him from a country-made pistol,'' he said.

''The gun did not discharge properly and only some pellets hit Gange, who has been hospitalised. After recording his statement, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act,'' the official added.

