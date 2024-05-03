WHO: contingency plan for Rafah incursion is mere 'band-aid'
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the agency had a contingency plan prepared in case of an Israeli incursion into Gaza's Rafah but said it would not be sufficient to prevent a substantial rise in the death toll.
"I want to really say that this contingency plan is a band-aid," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, at a Geneva press briefing via video link.
"It will absolutely not prevent the expected substantial additional mortality and morbidity posed by a military operation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rafah
- Gaza
- WHO
- Contingency plan
- Palestinian
- Israeli incursion
- Death toll
- Mortality
- Morbidity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli soccer facing Palestinian calls for action by FIFA at annual congress
US to oppose Palestinian bid for full UN membership
US stops UN from recognizing a Palestinian state through membership
UN experts alarmed over systemic destruction of Palestinian education system
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Palestinian statehood