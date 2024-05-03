Left Menu

Marital rape not recognised, says HC; quashes unnatural sex case registered against man by wife

Marital rape not recognised, says HC; quashes unnatural sex case registered against man by wife

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:52 IST
Marital rape not recognised, says HC; quashes unnatural sex case registered against man by wife
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a man by his wife accusing him of having unnatural sex with the observation that it was not an offence in law as she was wedded to him.

''This court is of considered opinion that after having come to a conclusion that the act of unnatural sex by a husband with his legally wedded wife residing with him is not an offence under Section 377 of IPC, no further deliberations are required as to whether FIR was lodged on the basis of frivolous allegations or not,'' a single bench of HC comprising Justice G S Ahluwalia observed.

The order was issued on Wednesday and its details were uploaded on the HC website on Thursday.

''Marital rape has not been recognized so far. Accordingly, an FIR in Crime No.377/2022 registered at Police Station Kotwali, Jabalpur and criminal prosecution of the applicant (husband) is hereby quashed,'' the order stated.

The man had filed a petition in court to quash the FIR lodged against him on the complaint of his wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024