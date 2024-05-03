Left Menu

BSF Officer Mistakenly Declared Missing, Found Safe

A BSF officer went missing in Jammu but was traced by police on Friday after a swift operation. Assistant Sub-Inspector Parmanand Hembram was found and returned to his battalion after legal formalities were completed.

Updated: 03-05-2024 23:14 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) officer went missing in Jammu city, prompting the police to launch a swift operation and trace him on Friday, officials said. Information was received at the Domana police station about the disappearance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city, and a report was lodged, they said.

Acting upon this, the police, with the help of technical assistance and human intervention, traced out the missing person, they said.

After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his battalion, they added.

