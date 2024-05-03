U.S. congressman Cuellar indicted on conspiracy, bribery charges
Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:42 IST
U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, was indicted on Friday on federal charges of conspiracy, bribery and money laundering, a complaint filed in federal court said.
Cuellar and his wife are accused of accepted approximately $600,000 in bribes from an oil and gas company owned by the government of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank, prosecutors said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned by ED for over 12 hours in money laundering case
AfDB-GIABA launch project to combat money laundering and terrorism financing in Africa
AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan appears before court through VC in money laundering case
ED arrests retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja in liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case: Officials.
Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court seeking relief in money laundering case