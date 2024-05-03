U.S. congressman Cuellar indicted on conspiracy, bribery charges

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, was indicted on Friday on federal charges of conspiracy, bribery and money laundering, a complaint filed in federal court said.

Cuellar and his wife are accused of accepted approximately $600,000 in bribes from an oil and gas company owned by the government of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank, prosecutors said.

