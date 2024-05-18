Karnataka Education Official Caught in Rs 50,000 Bribery Scandal
In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a Block Education Officer's office was raided by Lokayukta police. An education department employee was caught accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe for a retired teacher's pension settlement. The middleman was arrested, while the Block Education Officer escaped.
An education department employee was allegedly caught red-handed on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for settlement of a retired teacher's pension, officials said.
The action comes following a trap laid by the Lokayukta police officials on the office of Block Education Officer Hanumanth Rathod in Aland in this district, they said.
According to the officials, the Block Education Officer had allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe from a retired teacher for settlement of pension. During the raid, the officials caught Radhakrishna, the education department employee who allegedly acted as a ''middleman'' and was receiving money from Yashwantraoi Jamadar, the husband of the teacher and complainant.
The middleman has been arrested in connection with the case.
The Block Education Officer has escaped after knowing about the incident, officials said, adding that a further investigation is underway.
