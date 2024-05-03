Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Assets Worth Rs 205 Crore in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

ED attached assets worth over Rs 205 crore in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The attached properties belong to retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, brother of Raipur Mayor, and several others. The assets include hotels, commercial buildings, and jewelry. Tuteja was arrested in connection with the case, which involves alleged illegal sale of liquor and sharing of profits with "highest political executives" in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:11 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 205 crore of retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja, the elder brother of the Raipur Mayor and some others in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

The attached properties include 14 assets of Tuteja worth Rs 15.82 crore, 115 properties of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, worth of Rs 116.16 crore, properties in respect of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth Rs 1.54 crore and 33 properties in respect of Arvind Singh worth Rs 12.99 crore, the agency said in a statement.

A property of Arunpati Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and special secretary of the excise department, worth Rs 1.35 crore, nine properties of Trilok Singh Dhillon worth Rs 28.13 crore, jewellery worth Rs 27.96 crore of Naveen Kedia and movable properties worth Rs 1.2 crore of Asheesh Saurabh Kedia/Dishita Ventures Pvt. Ltd. have been attached, it said.

The attached properties of Anwar Dhebar include Hotel Vennington Court, Raipur that is being run under the aegis of his firm, A Dhebar Buildcon and a commercial building in the name of ''Accord Business Tower'', the ED said.

The total value of the attached assets is 205.49 crore.

Tuteja was arrested in this case recently by the ED where it had alleged that the commission generated through illegal sale of liquor was shared ''as per the directions from the highest political executives of the state.''

