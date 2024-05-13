Ukraine plans record power imports on Monday after infrastructure damage, energy ministry says

Ukraine plans record electricity imports from five European countries on Monday after reporting significant energy infrastructure damage following Russian strikes, the energy ministry said.

Imports are expected to rise to 19,484 megawatt hours (Mwh), beating the previous record high of 18,649 Mwh recorded at the end of March after the first wave of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.

