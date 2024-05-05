Al Jazeera bureau chief calls Israeli closure political, says there will be legal response

The head of Al Jazeera in Israel and the Palestinian territories described an Israeli government decision on Sunday to shutter the Qatari-owned station's local operations as "dangerous" and motivated by politics rather than professional considerations.

Al Jazeera's legal team was preparing a response, Walid Omary told Reuters, in a possible anticipation of a court appeal against the decision.

