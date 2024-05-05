Al Jazeera bureau chief calls Israeli closure political, says there will be legal response
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:11 IST
The head of Al Jazeera in Israel and the Palestinian territories described an Israeli government decision on Sunday to shutter the Qatari-owned station's local operations as "dangerous" and motivated by politics rather than professional considerations.
Al Jazeera's legal team was preparing a response, Walid Omary told Reuters, in a possible anticipation of a court appeal against the decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I am here to stay in politics, remain connected to people: Yusuf Pathan
"Effect of appeasement politics": CM Yogi on clashes during Ram Navami in West Bengal
PM Modi ended politics of nepotism, casteism, appeasement, and worked for development of every section of society: Amit Shah in Bihar.
BJP wants to change Constitution, says Priyanka Gandhi; slams 'show off politics'
PM Modi's Development Agenda Encompasses All, Shuns Appeasement Politics: Nadda