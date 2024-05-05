Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:43 IST
Thane man gets 10 years in jail for having unnatural sex with minor boy
A special POCSO court in Thane sentenced a labourer to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for having unnatural sex with a minor boy.

Special POCSO judge VV Virkar, in her order of May 3 details of which were made available on Sunday, also fined Abusama Shabbir Sheikh (33), a resident of Rupadevi Pada, Rs 5000.

As per the prosecution, Sheikh lured the boy, 10 years of age at the time, to his house on December 2, 2013 on the pretext of giving him chocolates and had unnatural sex with him.

He was charged under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Six prosecution witnesses were examined and we managed to prove the case beyond doubt, special public prosecutor Rekha Hirwale said.

