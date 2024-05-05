Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud Concludes Historic Official Visit to Nepal

His proposed visit to Muktinath Temple and Annapurna Base Camp on Sunday was cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to Ved Prasad Upreti, spokesperson at the Supreme Court.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:32 IST
File photo.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud left Kathmandu on Sunday wrapping up his three-day official visit to Nepal and holding talks with his Nepalese counterpart on cooperation between the apex courts of the two neighbouring states.

Chandrachud arrived in Kathmandu on Friday at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha.

CJI Chandrachud also delivered a key note address in a symposium in Kathmandu on Saturday and met his Nepalese counterpart Shrestha on the same day. They discussed ways to cooperate between the top courts of the two countries.

Delivering the keynote address at the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice, Chandrachud said juvenile justice systems must adapt by enhancing international cooperation and sharing best practices to tackle growing transnational digital crimes involving minors, amidst the rapid evolution of technology.

He also spoke about the intricate relationship between children and the complex societal systems they navigate.

CJ Shrestha also hosted a dinner reception in honour of the visiting Chief Justice Chandrachud. His proposed visit to Muktinath Temple and Annapurna Base Camp on Sunday was cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to Ved Prasad Upreti, spokesperson at the Supreme Court. He, however, visited various heritage sites in Kathmandu Valley, including the Pashupatinath Temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

