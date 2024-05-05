Prostitution racket busted, 2 women rescued, 2 men booked
A prostitution ring based in a Nagpur hotel was discovered, resulting in the rescue of two victims. Two suspects, Bilal Ali and Vishal, have been charged, and their apprehension is ongoing. The case involves violations of both the IPC and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Manish Nagar area of Nagpur was busted and two women were rescued, a police official said on Sunday.
A person identified as Bilal alias Bunty Ahmed Ali and his accomplice Vishal have been booked and efforts are on to nab them, the Beltarodi police station official added.
A case was registered under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.
