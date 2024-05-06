Left Menu

Russia takes control of Ocheretyne village in Ukraine's east -defence ministry

There was no comment from Ukrainian officials and no mention of Ocheretnye in the evening report of the Armed Forces General Staff. Unofficial Ukrainian war bloggers, including the popular Deep State Map site, indicated that Russia was in control of the village. Russia has made slow but steady advances since taking Avdiivka, with a string of villages in the area falling to Moscow's forces.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 00:19 IST
Russia takes control of Ocheretyne village in Ukraine's east -defence ministry

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Ocheretyne, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The village, which lies northwest of the onetime Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka which Russia captured in February, had a pre-war population of around 3,000. There was no comment from Ukrainian officials and no mention of Ocheretnye in the evening report of the Armed Forces General Staff.

Unofficial Ukrainian war bloggers, including the popular Deep State Map site, indicated that Russia was in control of the village. Russia has made slow but steady advances since taking Avdiivka, with a string of villages in the area falling to Moscow's forces. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Ron Popeski and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024