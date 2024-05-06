Left Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Plastic Raw Material Factory in Outer Delhi

Thirty fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 1.20 pm, the DFS officials said, adding that all the plastic material and furniture stored in the building was gutted in the fire.

Updated: 06-05-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:51 IST
A fire broke out in a plastic raw material manufacturing unit here and no one was injured in the incident, fire officials said on Monday. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 8.26 am regarding a fire at a two-storey building in Narela Industrial area in outer Delhi. Thirty fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 1.20 pm, the DFS officials said, adding that all the plastic material and furniture stored in the building was gutted in the fire. According to the officials, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit on the first floor of the building. They added that no one was injured in the incident and the local police have cordoned off the area.

A purported mobile video of the fire shows huge cloud of smoke with flames visible in the building. Police said that they will register an FIR to ascertain the cause of the fire.

