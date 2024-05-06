Russia says it takes control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Soloviove and Kotliarivka in Eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Monday.
Russia has made slow but steady advances since taking Avdiivka, with a string of villages in the area falling to Moscow's forces.
