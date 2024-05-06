Left Menu

Auto Driver Stabs SSB Constable to Death in Southwest Delhi

In retaliation, Vinod fatally stabbed Ranwa with a knife in his neck, DCP Meena said.At 2.39 am, we received a call from a passerby that a person was lying in a pool of blood in sector 4, RK Puram in southwest Delhi, a police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old SSB constable was allegedly stabbed to death by an auto driver following an argument here, police said on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said the victim, Mukesh Kumar Ranwa, punched Vinod (40) on his face after the duo had an altercation over a minor issue. In retaliation, Vinod fatally stabbed Ranwa with a knife in his neck, DCP Meena said.

''At 2.39 am, we received a call from a passerby that a person was lying in a pool of blood in sector 4, RK Puram in southwest Delhi,'' a police officer said. Ranwa, who was deployed as a driver in the Seema Surakhsha Bal (SSB), was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead, the officer said. DCP Meena said the accused auto driver, who was also involved in a case of assault in 2018, has been nabbed and further investigations are underway. Ranwa used to live in a government quarter in RK Puram, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

