Delhi Excise Policy case: Court adjourns arguments on charges, plea for postponement pending before HC

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing of arguments on charges against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the now scrapped excise policy case. The matter will be next heard on May 30.

The court adjourned the matter because a petition seeking postponement is pending before the High Court. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja adjourned the hearing till May 30. The court was informed that the petition was listed in the High Court on May 13, but the bench did not assemble. The next date is May 24.

Accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai moved the petition before the High Court. The trial court has started to hear the arguments of the CBI on charges against the accused in the Delhi Excise policy case.

During the hearing counsels for accused persons had strongly opposed the commencement of argument charges. An application seeking a postponement of hearing arguments on charges has also been moved before the trial court.

The court had asked the CBI to make a table of allegations, and statements for arguments. It was submitted that in the previous order of the court, liberty was given that if any other accused is arrested and a supplementary charge sheet is filed, then the accused persons may raise this issue before the court.

It was also submitted that after the order of the court K Kavita was arrested in this case. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj had submitted that in light of the court's previous order, the arguments on the charge should be postponed. Advocate Sumer Boparai had submitted that the investigation is still pending and a supplementary charge sheet is to be filed. What, if something comes in favour of the accused?

It was also submitted that copies of supplementary charge sheets and documents are also to be supplied after the investigation. The court asked, "Is there any supplementary charge sheet copies of which is not supplied to the accused"?

The court had said that the supplementary charge sheet is to be filed related to K Kavitha. The court had said that the application seeking postponement is to be decided after the response of CBI.

CBI Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta briefed the court regarding the facts of the case. Gupta referred to the statement of Dinesh Arora and submitted that there was a meeting held in a hotel in Hyderabad. Arora attended the meeting in the Hyderabad hotel in which some other accused were present. It was decided that the amount would be transferred, the CBI Public Prosecutor submitted.

Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore were paid in cash through hawala channels, he added. Sameer Mahendru was the controlling person of Indo Spirit, the CBI submitted. (ANI)

