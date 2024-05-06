Britain says its ambassador to Russia was not summoned in Moscow
Britain said on Monday that its ambassador to Russia, Nigel Casey, was not summoned to the foreign ministry and that he had met Russian foreign affairs officials for a diplomatic meeting, contradicting an earlier statement from Moscow.
"The Ambassador reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, and restated the UK's position on providing support to Ukraine," Britain's foreign ministry said via email.
