Kerala police conducts raids, seizes weapons linked to notorious gangster

Kerala police raided residences of associates of gangster Anas Perumbavoor, seizing weapons including revolvers, pistols, and cash. Thaadi Riyas, an arrested associate, faces murder charges. Raids also targeted residences of Altaf, Nisar, and Shaji Pappan, seizing a machete, handcuff, and holster. A manhunt is underway for criminals who fled after the raids.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:29 IST
In a major crackdown, the anti-terror squad of the Kerala police along with local police in various districts carried out raids at residences of criminals allegedly associated with notorious gangster Anas Perumbavoor and seized weapons including revolvers and pistols, police said here on Monday.

Two revolvers and two pistols were seized during the raid at the residence of Riyas, notoriously known as Thaadi Riyas, at Manjali in Aluva.

Besides the weapons, the police also seized 25 cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons and cash amounting to over Rs 8.8 lakh from his residence during the raids conducted in the small hours of Monday.

Riyas, who was arrested, will be produced before the court in Aluva on Tuesday, they said. The 38-year-old is accused in many cases, including murder. Carrying out raids at residences of Altaf, another alleged associate of Anas, in Guruvaryoor and in Anamala in Tamil Nadu, the police seized a machete, handcuff and a holster, they said.

The ATS and the local police also conducted searches at the residences of Anas's other friends including Nisar from Manjeri, and his another friend called Shaji Pappan, who is currently in the Gulf and a resort in Wayanad. In a statement, the police said a manhunt has been launched to trace the criminals who went underground following the leakage of information about the raids.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

