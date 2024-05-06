Hamas, Egypt and Qatar Announce Cease-Fire Deal
Hamas accepts Egypt-Qatar cease-fire proposal to end conflict with Israel, as announced by its leader via phone call with Qatari and Egyptian officials.
- Egypt
The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt seven-month war with Israel.
It issued a statement Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister.
The two Middle Eastern nations have been mediating months of talks between Israel and Hamas.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
