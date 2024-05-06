Left Menu

Juvenile Stabbing Suspects Apprehended in Delhi Incident

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.Nazir was stabbed around 50 times, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police northeast Joy Tirkey said a team from Jafrabad police station apprehended four juveniles in connection with the case on Monday.Nazir was previously involved in multiple cases of robbery and attempt to murder.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:31 IST
Juvenile Stabbing Suspects Apprehended in Delhi Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by four juveniles in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Monday. All four attackers have been apprehended, they said. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday at 6.45 pm. The victim has been identified as Nazir alias Nanhe. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the four minors can be seen attacking Nazir as he pleaded with passersby for help. The locals who witnessed the attack later gathered at the spot and informed the police. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Nazir was stabbed around 50 times, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a team from Jafrabad police station apprehended four juveniles in connection with the case on Monday.

''Nazir was previously involved in multiple cases of robbery and attempt to murder. The attackers have disclosed that they killed Nazir because two days ago, Nazir had threatened one of them,'' Tirkey said. Another officer said the juveniles are being questioned further as police suspect them of committing the murder on the direction of someone as Nazir was a witness in his brother's murder case.

Nazir was travelling on a scooty when the juveniles attacked him near Mangla Hospital wali Gali, Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad, police said.

The minors were produced before the juvenile court and statements of the family members and other eyewitnesses have been recorded, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024