US will discuss Hamas' response on ceasefire proposal with allies in coming hours, says State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will discuss Hamas' response to a ceasefire proposal with allies in the Middle East in the coming hours, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
An Israeli official said no ceasefire agreement had been reached despite the Palestinian militant group Hamas saying on Monday it had accepted a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences introduces generic treatment for overactive bladder in the United States
Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign preliminary deal to cooperate on Development Road project
No justification to end Hamas' presence in Doha, says Qatar
WFP and EU launch new partnership to empower refugees in Egypt and host communities
Turkey's Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar, media reports say