Hamas chief Haniyeh, Qatari emir review 'required measures' to guarantee implementing Gaza ceasefire proposal - Hamas statement

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh reviewed with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani the "required measures" to guarantee implementing the ceasefire proposal, the Palestinian group said in a statement on Monday.

Hamas earlier said it had accepted a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators after weeks of stop-start talks on a deal for a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages to Israel.

