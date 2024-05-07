US committed to stopping invasion of Rafah, US official familiar with talks says

Israel still plans to proceed with a 90-day plan to invade Rafah, which Washington is committed to stopping, a U.S. official familiar with truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel told Reuters on Monday.

"Netanyahu and the war cabinet have not appeared to approach the latest phase of negotiations (with Hamas) in good faith," the official told Reuters, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. (Editing by Leslie Adler)

