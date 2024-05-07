Left Menu

US committed to stopping invasion of Rafah, US official familiar with talks says

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:41 IST
Israel still plans to proceed with a 90-day plan to invade Rafah, which Washington is committed to stopping, a U.S. official familiar with truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel told Reuters on Monday.

"Netanyahu and the war cabinet have not appeared to approach the latest phase of negotiations (with Hamas) in good faith," the official told Reuters, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. (Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

