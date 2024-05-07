Egypt, UAE ministers urge importance of not wasting opportunity for ceasefire deal in Gaza -Egypt statement

Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone call on Monday affirmed the importance of not wasting "the available opportunity" to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The phone call came shortly after Hamas said it had accepted a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators after weeks of stop-start talks on a deal for a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages to Israel.

