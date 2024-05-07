Israeli military says conducting targeted strikes on Hamas in east Rafah
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:02 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said on Monday it was currently conducting targeted strikes against targets belonging to the Islamist group Hamas in the eastern part of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
The military, in a brief statement, said that more details would follow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
