No Canadian representative will attend Putin inauguration, foreign ministry says
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:44 IST
Canada will not send any representatives to the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's next six-year term in office, a Canadian foreign ministry spokesperson said.
"No Canadian representatives will be present at the inauguration of the Russian President," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Monday.
