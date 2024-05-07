Left Menu

France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 04:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 04:20 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he called "his open attitude" in an anti-dumping probe on cognac.

"I thank the president for his open attitude regarding provisional measures on cognac and for his wish not to implement them," Macron told a joint press conference, adding France hoped its products could continue having access to the Chinese market. A French diplomatic source told Reuters that China will not impose taxes or custom duties on French cognac until the probe is over.

China opened an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union in January, seen by some as a counter-move to an EU probe on Chinese electric vehicles.

