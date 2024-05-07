German far-right MEP office in Brussels searched over China spying accusations
German prosecutors ordered a search of the Brussels office of a member of the European Parliament for far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Maximilian Krah, on Tuesday after an aide was arrested in Germany last month on suspicion of espionage for China. "The measures are part of the proceedings against Jian G. on suspicion of acting as an intelligence agent," the German prosecutors said.
Krah confirmed the searches of his former aide's office on social media platform X. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)
