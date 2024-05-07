Pakistan military says suicide attack that killed Chinese engineers was planned in Afghanistan
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:56 IST
Pakistan's military said on Tuesday that a suicide bomb attack in March that killed five Chinese engineers was planned in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
