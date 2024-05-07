Drake's security guard hurt in shooting outside rapper's Toronto mansion
A security guard was seriously wounded in a shooting at Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion early on Tuesday, police said, without confirming whether the five-time Grammy award winner was at home at the time of the incident. Police were called to a shooting at Drake's home at around 2 a.m.
A security guard was seriously wounded in a shooting at Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion early on Tuesday, police said, without confirming whether the five-time Grammy award winner was at home at the time of the incident.
Police were called to a shooting at Drake's home at around 2 a.m. (0600 GMT) and upon reaching the residence, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Inspector Paul Krawczyk told reporters. "I cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are cooperating," Krawczyk said.
The suspected shooter was spotted and fled in a vehicle, Krawczyk said, adding that police were investigating the incident and had not yet identified a motive. The wounded man, a security guard who was standing outside of the mansion gates, was still in the hospital in serious condition, Krawczyk said.
A representative for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Drake
- shooting
- Toronto mansion
- Grammy award
- security guard
- wounded
- suspect
- motive
- hospital
- comment
ALSO READ
Ukraine's farm minister named as suspect in corruption case, Ukrainian media outlets say
Ukraine's farm minister named as suspect in corruption case
Ukraine's farm minister named as suspect in corruption case, Kyiv media reports
Greece arrests suspected members of criminal group linked to sports violence
Germany suspects AfD staffer in EU parliament of spying for China