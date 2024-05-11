Left Menu

Thane: Four held for duping man of Rs 6 lakh with promise of job for son

In Thane, four individuals face charges for defrauding a man of Rs 6 lakh with the promise of a shipping job for his son. The accused, Chorge, Sharma, Kadam, and Hussain, allegedly collected the money and failed to secure the job. The complainant was given a dishonored cheque when he requested a refund. The police have registered a case under cheating and criminal breach of trust sections. An investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:07 IST
Thane: Four held for duping man of Rs 6 lakh with promise of job for son
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against four persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly duping a man of Rs 6 lakh by promising his son a job with a shipping company, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official from Kalwa police station said. The accused have been identified as Chandrashekar Chorge, Shambu Prasad Sharma, Ganesh Ravan Kadam, and Nasir Hussein Ali Hussain, he said.

The accused, Chorge, approached the complainant, offering to get his son a job with a shipping company, and asked him to pay Rs 6 lakh to arrange for the same through the co-accused, the official said.

When the complainant's son failed to get a job, he sought the money back and was given a cheque for Rs 5 lakh, which was dishonoured, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024