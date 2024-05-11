Thane: Four held for duping man of Rs 6 lakh with promise of job for son

A case has been registered against four persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly duping a man of Rs 6 lakh by promising his son a job with a shipping company, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official from Kalwa police station said. The accused have been identified as Chandrashekar Chorge, Shambu Prasad Sharma, Ganesh Ravan Kadam, and Nasir Hussein Ali Hussain, he said.

The accused, Chorge, approached the complainant, offering to get his son a job with a shipping company, and asked him to pay Rs 6 lakh to arrange for the same through the co-accused, the official said.

When the complainant's son failed to get a job, he sought the money back and was given a cheque for Rs 5 lakh, which was dishonoured, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

