Woman Tragically Murdered by Former Employer in Workplace Dispute

A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death, and her son sustained injuries in an attack by her former employer in Maharashtras Jalna district, police said on Saturday.The police have arrested the accused, Ganesh Katakde 45, for the attack that occurred in the Ramnagar area on Friday night, an official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:43 IST
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death, and her son sustained injuries in an attack by her former employer in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused, Ganesh Katakde (45), for the attack that occurred in the Ramnagar area on Friday night, an official said. The victim, Subhidra Vaidya, had recently quit her job at the accused's restaurant, but the latter kept harassing her to return to work, he said.

Katakde arrived at Vaidya's house in an inebriated state and asked her to return to work, and when she refused, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, the official said.

The woman's son Sachin (20) also sustained injuries when he intervened to save her, he said, adding that Vaidya succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered against the accused at Mauj Puri police station, the official said.

