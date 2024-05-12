Uncrewed aerial system launched from Yemen's Houthi area, no injuries reported, CENTCOM says

An uncrewed aerial system was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden on Friday, with no injuries or damage reported by U.S, coalition, or commercial ships, U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

CENTCOM later said it had destroyed three aerial systems launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea.

