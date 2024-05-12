Terror Cache Busted in J-K's Reasi, Weapons and Ammunition Seized
Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including nine Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs and three pistols, officials said.
Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and three pistols, officials said. The hideout was unearthed by the joint troops of Rashtriya Rifles and police during search and cordon operation in Kot Budhan forest in Mahore area this morning, the officials said. Besides nine IEDs fitted with electric detonators and three pistols along with three magazines and 20 rounds, the forces also recovered one kg explosive powder, seven explosive safety fuses, 21 batteries of various types, 50 metre electric wire, 15 Ak assault rounds, eight metre rope, one blanket and three dressing bandages, the officials said.
They said the operation was still continuing when last reports were received.
