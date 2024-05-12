Left Menu

Tragic Blast Claims Four Lives, Including Three Minors, in Jharkhand's Palamu

Four people, including three minors, died in an explosion at a scrap dealer's site in Palamu, Jharkhand. The blast occurred on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in the area, and police are investigating the incident's cause, including the possibility of a bomb explosion.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least four persons, including three minors, were killed in a blast in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said.

The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's place in the Manatu police station area, about 190 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections to four seats including Palamu.

''Four persons, including three minors, were killed in the incident,'' Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI. ''We are investigating the incident from every angle, including the possibility of a bomb blast,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

