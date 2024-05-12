Tragic Blast Claims Four Lives, Including Three Minors, in Jharkhand's Palamu
Four people, including three minors, died in an explosion at a scrap dealer's site in Palamu, Jharkhand. The blast occurred on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in the area, and police are investigating the incident's cause, including the possibility of a bomb explosion.
- Country:
- India
At least four persons, including three minors, were killed in a blast in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said.
The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's place in the Manatu police station area, about 190 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.
The incident took place on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections to four seats including Palamu.
''Four persons, including three minors, were killed in the incident,'' Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI. ''We are investigating the incident from every angle, including the possibility of a bomb blast,'' she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bomb blast
- Jharkhand
- blast
- Palamu
- incident
- Lok Sabha elections
- minors
- killed
- scrap dealer
- police
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Three Puppies Fatally Injured in Palghar Vehicle Collision
West Bengal govt approaches SC to challenge HC order for CBI probe into Sandeshkhali incident
J-K: One injured in shooting incident in Udhampur
Tragedy in Kerala: Stabbing Incident Leaves One Dead, Three Wounded
Limited Women Representation: Only 8% Female Candidates in First Two Phases of Lok Sabha Elections