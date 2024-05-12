Left Menu

Jodhpur Police Busts Drugs Factory, Seizes Narcotics Valued at Rs 104 Crore

The Mumbai Police on Sunday raided a drugs factory operating under the guise of a service centre in Rajasthans Jodhpur and seized narcotics worth Rs 104 crore, officials said. The factory, located in the Mogra area near Jodhpur, has been seized and four people, including operator Bharmal Jat 40, arrested, they added.The Mumbai Police received an input that the drugs being supplied in the city had a connection with Jodhpur.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:34 IST
The Mumbai Police on Sunday raided a drugs factory operating under the guise of a service centre in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and seized narcotics worth Rs 104 crore, officials said. The factory, located in the Mogra area near Jodhpur, has been seized and four people, including operator Bharmal Jat (40), arrested, they added.

The Mumbai Police received an input that the drugs being supplied in the city had a connection with Jodhpur. It also received information about a factory on the Guda Road route from Mogra. Acting on the input, a Mumbai Police team arrived in Jodhpur and raided the factory.

The operation was being conducted by Jat, a resident of Mogra. Stock worth more than Rs 104 crore has been seized and further search is underway, the Mumbai Police said.

The police have taken Jat into custody. He had been operating the factory for six months.

The Narcotics Control Bureau and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad seized drugs worth Rs 230 crore in Rajasthan-Gujarat on April 27 and arrested 13 people, including six from Rajasthan who produced and sold the drugs.

During that operation, the police received input about a major drugs operation in Jodhpur that spanned the entire country.

