FACTBOX-Putin changes his defence minister, moves Patrushev

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 00:43 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed changing his defence minister and moving him to replace the powerful secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in a significant change to the Kremlin's pecking order.

Following is the list of changes: * Prime Minister - Mikhail Mishustin

* Secretary of the Security Council - Sergei Shoigu (formerly Nikolai Patrushev) * The Kremlin said Nikolai Patrushev will have a different job but did not say which.

"Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev has been relieved of his post as Secretary of the Security Council in connection with the transfer to another job - he continues to work, and within the next few days we will inform you where Nikolai Platonovich will continue his activities," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. * Defence Minister - Andrei Belousov (formerly Sergei Shoigu)

"The Ministry of Defense should be absolutely open to innovation, to the introduction of all advanced ideas," Peskov said. "Therefore, the president chose Belousov's candidacy." * Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov - to remain in his job, the Kremlin said.

* FSB Director - Alexander Bortnikov * SVR Director - Sergei Naryshkin

* Chief of Russia's national guard - Viktor Zolotov * Federal Guards Service (FCO) - Dmitry Kochnev

* Foreign Minister - Sergei Lavrov * Interior Minister - Vladimir Kolokoltsev

* First Deputy PM - Denis Manturov * Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy - Alexander Novak

* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology - Dmitry Patrushev * Deputy PM overseeing transport - Vitaly Savelyev

* Agriculture Minister - Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev) * Finance Minister - Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister - Maxim Reshetnikov * Energy Minister - Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister - Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

