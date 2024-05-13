Captivating Headlines

Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION: ELN70 3RD LD ELECTIONS **** LS elections fourth phase: Over 24 per cent polling recorded in first four hours New Delhi: A voter turnout of over 24 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling on Monday in 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections amid reports of violence in Andhra Pradesh and poll boycott in some villages of Uttar Pradesh. **** ELN63 ELECTIONS-JK-SRINAGAR-POLLING **** LS elections: 14.94% polling in Srinagar till 11 am, figure higher than 2019 total turnout Srinagar: A 14.94 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, higher than the overall turnout of the 2019 elections for the seat in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official figures. **** ELN54 ELECTIONS-BH-MODI **** Crackdown on corruption to continue, asserts PM Modi in Bihar Hajipur (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday vowed to continue with his government's crackdown on corruption, notwithstanding allegations of misuse of central agencies from the opposition. **** ELN51 ELECTIONS-CONG-SONIA-WOMEN **** Congress' 'guarantees' will help change lives of women: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday assured people that the ''guarantees'' listed by the party in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto will change their circumstances in this ''difficult time''. **** ELN42 ELECTIONS-JK-ABDULLAHS **** LS polls: Three generations of Abdullah family cast vote in J-K's Srinagar Srinagar: Three generations of the Abdullah family on Monday cast their vote in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah appealing to people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. **** ELN31 ELECTIONS-AP-LD EARLY VOTERS **** Andhra Pradesh Guv Nazeer, CM Jagan, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu among early voters Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in the state on Monday. **** ELN29 ELECTIONS-TL-2NDLD EARLY VOTERS **** Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Kishan Reddy, Allu Arjun among early voters in T'gana Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. **** ELN26 ELECTIONS-AP-KIDNAP **** EC rescues three kidnapped TDP polling agents in Andhra Pradesh Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured. **** DEL13 DL-MALIWAL-KEJRIWAL **** Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police New Delhi: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint. **** DEL14 CBSE-CLASS 12-RESULTS **** CBSE Class 12 results: 87.98% students pass exams, girls outshine boys New Delhi: Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, results for which were declared on Monday with 87.98 per cent students passing the test. **** BOM5 MH-JAISHANKAR-CANADA **** Haven't received anything worthy of being probed by Indian agencies: Jaishankar on Nijjar case Mumbai: India has never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by its probe agencies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said over a fourth arrest made by Canada in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. **** BOM2 MH-GOLD-SEIZURE **** Rs 13.56 crore smuggled gold seized at Mumbai airport; 11 passengers arrested Mumbai: The Customs department has seized 22.14 kg of gold valued at Rs 13.56 crore brought illegally by various passengers at the Mumbai international airport, officials said on Monday. **** CAL2 BH-PM-PATNA SAHIB-LD VISIT **** PM visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City. **** LEGAL: LGD11 SC-KEJRIWAL **** SC trashes plea for removal of Kejriwal as CM, says it is up to Delhi LG to act New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister after his arrest in a money laundering case related to excise policy scam. **** FOREIGN: FGN11 NEPAL-PREZ ADVISOR-INDIA **** Nepal President's economic advisor resigns after criticising inclusion of Indian territories in map on Rs 100 notes Kathmandu: The economic advisor to Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has resigned after his controversial remarks on the government's decision to issue new hundred-rupee notes with a map that includes three Indian territories, a move already rejected by India. 