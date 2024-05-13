Elevator Malfunction Injures Three in Noida Housing Complex

A lift with three people on board malfunctioned inside a group housing society in Noida, triggering a protest by residents who raised safety concerns.

According to police, the lift was coming down from the eighth floor but it suddenly suffered jerks and went to the top floor.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the Paras Tierea society in Sector 137, where an elderly woman had lost her life last year in a similar accident.

''On May 12, an incident took place in the Paras Tierea society in Sector 137 under Police Station sector 142 limits,'' Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

''A society resident was coming down from the eighth floor in the lift. Two delivery boys were also inside it. The lift came down from the eighth floor. Suddenly due to a technical problem, the lift had some jerks while coming down. Instead of coming down it went up to the top floor,'' Katheriya said.

He said all three lift occupants are safe and police officials reached the spot immediately after which they spoke to the society's residents.

''The ACP of the area spoke to the residents and he was informed that no one has suffered any injuries in the episode,'' Katheriya said.

Meanwhile, after the incident scores of Paras Tieria residents came out in the common areas of the society to protest the incident.

Susheela Devi, 72, a resident of Paras Tierea society, had died in August 2023 of a possible heart attack after the cable of the lift she was in snapped, leading to a free fall between some floors of the high-rise building, police had said She was alone in the lift, according to police.

