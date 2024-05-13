Tragic Loss: Fishing Vessel Capsizes off Kerala Coast, Leaving Two Dead

Two persons were killed when their fishing boat was allegedly struck by a ship off the Kerala coast early on Monday, police here said.

The accident occurred around 16 nautical miles off the Munakkakadavu coastal police station limit in Thrissur district while fishermen from the state were out fishing.

The boat split in two due to the impact of the collision, they said.

Although six people were aboard the boat, four were rescued by persons on the ship.

Following search operations, bodies of the two missing fishermen were recovered.

The four people suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital. They are not serious, police added.

An officer of the Munakkakadavu police station said a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 280 (Rash navigation of vessel), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 337 (Causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) in connection with the incident.

The ship, which was going to Lakshadweep from Kochi via Beypore, was taken into custody, the officer told PTI.

The survivors said the ship hit the middle of the boat, splitting it into two, and the part in which the engine was located sunk, causing the drowning of the two persons.

