Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Fishing Vessel Capsizes off Kerala Coast, Leaving Two Dead

Fishing boat struck by ship off Kerala coast, killing two fishermen. Four rescued, four injured. Ship in custody, case registered for rash navigation, negligence, and causing hurt.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:40 IST
Tragic Loss: Fishing Vessel Capsizes off Kerala Coast, Leaving Two Dead
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed when their fishing boat was allegedly struck by a ship off the Kerala coast early on Monday, police here said.

The accident occurred around 16 nautical miles off the Munakkakadavu coastal police station limit in Thrissur district while fishermen from the state were out fishing.

The boat split in two due to the impact of the collision, they said.

Although six people were aboard the boat, four were rescued by persons on the ship.

Following search operations, bodies of the two missing fishermen were recovered.

The four people suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital. They are not serious, police added.

An officer of the Munakkakadavu police station said a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 280 (Rash navigation of vessel), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 337 (Causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) in connection with the incident.

The ship, which was going to Lakshadweep from Kochi via Beypore, was taken into custody, the officer told PTI.

The survivors said the ship hit the middle of the boat, splitting it into two, and the part in which the engine was located sunk, causing the drowning of the two persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024