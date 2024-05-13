Russia says its troops improve tactical position in Kharkiv region

The Russian army has improved the tactical position of its troops near four settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - Vesele, Neskuchne, Vovchansk and Lyptsi, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters could not independently confirm battlefield reports.

Russia says it has already seized at least nine villages in Kharkiv region, opening a new northeastern front in the war.

